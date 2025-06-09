Fiji’s workforce at risk, warns Prasad

Nearly 12 percent of Fiji’s population around 114,000 people, have left the country since 2018, leaving families and communities grappling with the effects of a growing brain drain.

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad informed Parliament that many Fijians seek better jobs, education, and opportunities abroad. At the same time, underinvestment in workforce development and a mismatch between training and industry needs have contributed to skilled labour shortages. According to reports, productivity reportedly halves by age 50.

To address this, the government is introducing a new merit-based scholarship scheme to equip young people with the skills and opportunities they need without leaving the country.

The Deputy Prime Minister also acknowledged that Fiji faces demographic challenges affecting population growth, driven by several factors.

“According to World Bank estimates, the total fertility rate in 2023 stands at approximately 2.3 births per woman. This marks a dramatic drop from about four births per woman in the 1980s a nearly 50% decrease in fertility over four decades.”

Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj questioned the minister regarding issues affecting allied health workers.

“Even with the increase in the number of scholarships, the issue lies with FNU. They cannot increase intake at most, they can admit 12 to 15 students per year. Meanwhile, many health centres and nursing stations are operating without pharmacies; radiology departments are without radiology staff, and most health centers rely on nurse practitioners rather than medical officers.”

In response, Professor Prasad said industry plays a vital role in delivering various services, and without proper industry involvement, technical training for students cannot be effectively provided.

He added that the closure of technical colleges created a skills gap, leaving Fiji struggling to replace technical expertise as workers seek opportunities abroad.

