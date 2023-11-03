Fiji's PALM workers attract interest for visa upgrades

[TEYS employers with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his wife Sulueti Rabuka]

Some employers under the Pacific Labor Mobility Scheme are expressing their desire to retain Fijian workers.

Fiji’s High Commission in Australia revealed this saying that in some cases, employers are even willing to explore opportunities to upgrade the visa status of these Fijians.

Fijian Diplomat and Counselor at Fiji’s High Commission in Canberra Salote Tagivakatini disclosed that meat processing company TEYS in Queensland has contacted the High Commission, seeking guidance.

[Fijian Diplomat and Counselor at Fiji’s High Commission in Canberra Salote Tagivakatini]

“What this company is doing right now is that they are the first company to come to the High Commission, and they’ve asked us what the government’s long-term intention is for PALM workers. “What they’re seeing is that a number of Fijian workers have become skilled, and they have actually sponsored a lot of workers to get their qualifications, and what they have also said is that Fijian workers are very good workers.”

Tagivakatini says TEYS is wanting to upgrade the visas of these workers from PALM to skill visas.

“They are willing to support the workers transition from a 403, which is a PALM visa, to a skilled visa, which is a 482. They also feel that, As a skilled worker, you can also bring your family.”

Tagivakatini says that companies in the program are open to addressing family separation through the skill visa.

She says TEYS is looking to pioneer this effort due to its many Fijian employees.