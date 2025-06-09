Fiji’s Mission to Israel not solely SODELPA’s brainchild, says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni

The Social Democratic Liberal Party may have promoted the setup of Fiji’s mission in Israel during their campaign, but the decision on who becomes the High Commissioner rests with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The Prime Minister made this statement in Honiara when asked whether the position would go to SODELPA.

Rabuka acknowledged that SODELPA had campaigned for it and requested the role in the coalition agreement, but said the idea was not unique to them, as the intention had always existed.

“It was a platform decision or platform manifesto for them and whether they take it as a campaigning platform for the next celebration or not I do not know.

So who decides on the post? Oh the post, I decide not them.”

Rabuka will travel to Israel for the opening of Fiji’s mission there on the 17th of this month.

At present, Fiji’s representative to the United Nations, Filipo Tarakinikini, is overseeing the arrangements for the establishment of the High Commission.

Upon approval, Israel has suggested that the mission be based in Jerusalem rather than Tel Aviv.

