Fiji's energy transition attracts global investors

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Fiji government has taken various approaches to stimulate international investments in energy transition.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica during the Investment Ministerial Roundtable in Abu Dhabi, which he chaired.

Kamikamica says Fiji is prioritizing promoting incentives and opportunities in renewable energy infrastructure as well as providing tax incentives on electric vehicle charging stations.

“With an effort to diversify the economy, attractive tax incentives have also been devised by the Fiji government to attract sustainable investments in particular sectors such as business process outsourcing, manufacturing, and commercial agriculture. We also have zero duty on all solar products being imported.”



Kamikamica spoke about the four registered projects in the energy sector.



He adds Hydro Fiji Pte Ltd. intends to set up a hydroelectric system in the Namosi Highlands, while Zekitek, another company, is interested in setting up electric vehicle charging stations around the country.

According to the Minister, the other two projects include a hydro system on the island of Taveuni and the largest renewable energy project proposed in the Pacific Region.