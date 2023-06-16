Duavata partner commits $13 million in budget support

New Zealand High Commissioner Charlotte Darlow (left), Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

New Zealand High Commissioner Charlotte Darlow signed a $13 million budget support agreement with Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad today.

The signing sealed NZ’s continued support for Fiji, as promised by New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta in March this year.

Prasad acknowledges the support.

He says that the grant is very innovative and timely, and it provides the Fiji Government with the opportunity to respond to a number of demands that we feel are very important to include in the new budget.

Prasad further says that the government has a clear understanding of the key areas that need to be addressed in the next budget.

“Our strategy is to raise more revenue, but at the same time, our strategy is to ensure that we prioritize our expenditure and make sure that this sort of support goes to areas that will create the highest impact and support our people.”

Prasad adds that the government will use the outcome of the National Economic Summit and the recommendation of the Fiscal Review Committee to guide them as they prepare the 2023–2024 national budget.