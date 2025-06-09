Fiji’s diaspora set to fuel a $3 million investment surge

More than $1.8 million in lease premiums and nearly $800,000 in annual rental income are set to directly benefit indigenous landowners following strong investor interest from Fiji’s diaspora in the UK.

The Fijian Holdings Unit Trust opened 589 new investor accounts with initial deposits exceeding $300,000 and expects annual top-ups of more than $1.4 million, reflecting growing confidence from overseas Fijians.

The Fiji National Provident Fund also saw over $44,000 in voluntary contributions during the event, showing the diaspora’s commitment to retirement security.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu states government agencies must streamline support and create a better environment for overseas Fijians to invest in land, business and cultural projects.

He stresses that alongside remittances, these direct investments are becoming a crucial driver for Fiji’s economic future and calls for closer partnership between government, diaspora groups and the private sector to maximise this opportunity.

