Fijians urged to stop festival waste

With Diwali tomorrow, the Pacific Recycling Foundation is warning that festival waste continues to threaten the environment.

Founder Amitesh Deo states homes may look clean during Diwali but much of the debris ends up in rivers, drains, or open spaces, giving a false sense of cleanliness.

He said true environmental care means moving beyond convenience and treating Fiji and the planet as a shared responsibility.

Deo is urging communities, businesses and institutions to adopt proper recycling systems and manage waste responsibly.

He adds symbolic gestures alone are not enough, and this Diwali is a critical opportunity to change habits and build lasting sustainable practices across the country.

