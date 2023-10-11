Fijians in Israel are returning home

[Source: Ro Teimumu Vuikaba Kepa/ Facebook]

Fijians visiting Israel are checked in at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel for their Fiji Airways chartered flight back home early this morning, a day after the scheduled flight was supposed to fly out of Tel Aviv International Airport.

Former SODELPA Member of Parliament Ro Teimumu Kepa posted on her official Facebook account that she was waiting for a boarding call at the departure lounge at Ben Gurion Airport.

Meanwhile, the national airline issued a statement three days ago saying that the escalated tension between the Israeli and the Palestinians had forced them to review their flight schedule.

Fiji Airways has yet to confirm whether the flight has departed Israel.

Meanwhile, 200 Fijians were in Israel when Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas launched a large-scale invasion against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.