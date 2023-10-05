Fijians cautioned over money-related exchanges

Lilly Java. [Source: Twitter]

The Police Force has cautioned people to be careful when it comes to exchange of money.

ACP Crime SSP Mesake Waqa sounded the warning following growing concerns over Co-founder of Kingdom Embassy Church Lily Java who is currently in the country.

There have been concerns over videos circulating on social media showing Fijians allegedly giving money for healing.

While no official reports have been received by the police, they are urging the public to exercise caution in money-related exchanges, emphasizing the difficulty of recovering lost funds once they are gone.

Additionally, the police have heightened their warning due to a recent controversial online recruitment scam on Ebay, resulting in 1,700 complainants coming forward and a total loss of $3.6 million.