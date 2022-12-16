Leave military alone Kalouniwai tells Rabuka

Republic of Fiji Military Commander Jone Kalouniwai (left), People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Do not use the military for any political battle as it is unconstitutional.

Speaking exclusively to FBC News, Republic of Fiji Military Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai was responding to the calls made by People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka for military intervention in the electoral process.

Rabuka yesterday said he was petitioning the RFMF Commander, the President, and the Supervisor of Elections in relation to a glitch that happened Wednesday night during the releasing of provisional results.

Later the Methodist Church also wrote to a letter to the President and military on the issue.

Kalouniwai says the RFMF as an institution will put its trust in the electoral process and not get involved.

He says he wants to reassure the people of Fiji that the RFMF will not respond to Rabuka’s insistence or any political party, and that they intervene under our responsibilities from Section 131. 2. of the 2013 Constitution.

The RFMF Commander says the constitutional responsibility of the RFMF under section 131.2 does not make any reference to intervening or getting involved with the electoral processes or management of voting or counting of votes with the assistance of the military.

He adds as such the RFMF will leave it in the good hands of those responsible of the electoral process under the 2013 constitution.

Kalouniwai says the 2013 constitution does provide a mechanism where parties can seek redress or challenge the results of the election.

He adds in this instance, he urge any dispute with reference to the electoral process be referred to the Supervisor of Elections, the Electoral Commission and the Court of Disputed Returns.

Kalouniwai says these are the various organizations that deals with all electoral matters and not the military.