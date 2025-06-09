Fiji to open embassy in Jerusalem

Fiji will formally open its first embassy in Israel next week, with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka leading the official delegation to Jerusalem.

The embassy will be inaugurated on September 17, marking what Rabuka describe as a strategic step to deepen cooperation in security, agriculture, climate resilience, trade and innovation.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya said the mission would focus on securing tangible results, including digital services, climate-smart agriculture, and irrigation technologies to strengthen service delivery and resilience at home.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua adds that meetings with Israeli security counterparts will centre on operational cooperation, technology exchange and capacity-building, with follow-up talks on maritime surveillance and related support.

An advance team led by Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Filipo Tarakinikini is already in Jerusalem finalising preparations for the inauguration.

Officials confirm the embassy is intended not only to expand technical cooperation and development support, but also to strengthen people-to-people links and provide services for Fijians in the region.

The government states the move outlines Fiji’s intent to build practical partnerships that deliver concrete outcomes for its people while enhancing ties with Israel.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.