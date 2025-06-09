Fiji targets UAE and Asia to boost global trade

[file photo]

Fiji is stepping up efforts to expand its global trade, targeting markets in the United Arab Emirates , Asia and neighboring Pacific countries.

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali said the UAE was pursuing a comprehensive economic partnership with Fiji.

“So those are the types of market access opportunities we are looking at. We are trying to find new partners as I said UAE and we see a lot of potential not only in terms of trade but also investments and business to business linkages.”

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali [file photo]

Ali highlights that opportunities with traditional partners remain strong.

The Interim Economic Partnership Agreement with the EU allows fish caught anywhere, landed and processed in Fiji, to qualify as Fiji products and attract no duties.

He also notes Fiji recently joined the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which includes Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

This membership opens further avenues for trade, investment, and regional economic cooperation.

