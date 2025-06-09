Fiji submits third national climate pledge

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji is stepping up its global climate leadership. Cabinet has officially endorsed the submission of the nation’s Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC3.0) under the Paris Agreement, signaling Fiji’s unwavering commitment to tackling climate change on the world stage.

The NDC is more than a promise—it is Fiji’s roadmap for climate action. It sets out national targets for reducing emissions, outlines strategies to adapt to a changing climate, identifies the country’s needs for climate finance, and provides a framework for addressing the loss and damage caused by climate-induced disasters.

Fiji’s NDC3.0 was shaped through a thorough evaluation of progress under the previous NDC, alongside extensive consultations with government agencies, civil society, and the private sector. This inclusive approach ensures that Fiji’s climate strategies reflect both national priorities and the voices of its communities.

By submitting its third NDC, Fiji reinforces its position as a Pacific leader in climate action, demonstrating that even small island nations can drive meaningful change in the fight against a global crisis. With NDC3.0, Fiji is not only committing to a greener future—it is demanding that the world keeps pace.

