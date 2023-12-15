Fiji secures two more years as home base for Survivor

[File Photo]

Fiji has once again secured its position as the home base for the major reality TV show, Survivor, for the next two years.

This, according to Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

The announcement was made during the Film Fiji Industry Connect Cocktail, where Kamikamica also revealed that Love Island USA will also be filmed in Fiji.

Survivor has been a regular visitor to Fiji, shooting 12 seasons over the past six years.

The production is based on Mana Island, bringing in hundreds of expatriate staff annually and providing employment opportunities for hundreds of locals.

Kamikamica highlighted the show’s recent success, noting that the latest episode broadcast in the US was the most-viewed non-sports broadcast on prime-time television, with an average of 4.72 million viewers.

The economic impact of these productions on Fiji has been substantial, with Kamikamica stating that approximately $76 million has been injected into the local economy in net Fiji spending this year alone.

He says expenditure areas include accommodation, local wages, equipment, transportation, and incidentals.

The Minister adds these promising figures not only strengthen the government’s confidence but also support Fiji’s budding film industry.