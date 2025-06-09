Fiji pushes global support for cybersecurity

Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications / Facebook

Fiji is leading calls for stronger global support for Small Island Developing States in cybersecurity.

Speaking at the Singapore International Cyber Week, Director-General for Digital Government Transformation Tupou’tuah Baravilala said small nations must have a real voice in global cyber forums, including the United Nations.

She warned that without inclusion, small states remain vulnerable to cyber threats and coercion.

Baravilala said Fiji’s National Digital Strategy 2025–2030 aims to build a secure and digitally empowered society, supported by regional unity through the Lagatoi and Ocean of Peace Declarations.

She also held talks with cybersecurity officials from Australia and Israel to strengthen cooperation and regional resilience.

