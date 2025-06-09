Fiji pushes for regional legal cooperation

The country is calling for stronger regional partnership to protect human rights and uphold the rule of law.

Fiji Court of Appeal President Isikeli Mataitoga today told delegates at the opening of the Asia-Pacific Forum of National Human Rights Institutions that the judiciary and human rights bodies must work together to safeguard dignity and prevent violations.

He states independence, accountability and impartiality are essential for public trust and effective protection of rights.

“The Asia-Pacific Forum of National Human Rights Institutions brings together national human rights institutions with varied histories, political and legal systems, mandates and challenges. As each institution reflects the unique needs and context of their respective countries, its uniqueness and diversity are profound strengths.”

Mataitoga highlighted the journey of Fiji’s Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission which regained B status in 2021 after being suspended in 2007.

He said the move reflects ongoing institutional renewal and the need for continuous review, self-assessment and engagement with regional and international partners.

He added that the judiciary and human rights institutions form two pillars of justice, distinct yet inseparable, each supporting the other.

Using the Luwa, a double-hulled canoe as a metaphor, Mataitoga said unity between the judiciary and human rights institutions creates resilience against challenges.

He described the forum as a platform to strengthen collaboration, exchange experiences and build regional capacity across diverse legal and political systems.

The Judge also stressed that complex issues such as climate displacement, gender equality and protection of vulnerable groups require more than individual effort.

He said national human rights institutions play a frontline role through education, policy review, advocacy and investigation to prevent violations.

Mataitoga also urged delegates to maintain integrity despite political pressures, noting that transparency and impartiality are essential to sustaining public confidence.

Asia-Pacific Forum of National Human Rights Institutions Chairperson Samar Haj Hasan Hasan said human rights are rooted in moral and religious values and that practitioners gather to defend these rights across countries because it comes from the heart, not just UN laws and regulations.

“Through a range of initiatives, our members have provided valuable insights into the regional landscape for human rights defenders, helping our members to safeguard their rights.”

Haj Hasan also highlighted ongoing threats including climate change, geopolitical instability, genocide and violence, stressing that national human rights institutions remain committed to protecting and promoting rights despite these pressures.

She acknowledged the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission for hosting the forum and for strengthening its role as an independent institution.

