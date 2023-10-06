Fiji mourns loss of ODPP head

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka led a government delegation to present their reguregu for the late Acting Director of Public Prosecutions David Toganivalu at his residence in Taro, Bau Tailevu today.

Toganivalu, whose untimely passing has deeply saddened the nation, was remembered by Prime Minister Rabuka as a man of exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to ethical principles, and an embodiment of professionalism within Fiji’s judiciary.

The Prime Minister’s words reflected the collective sentiment of the nation as they paid their respects to a dedicated public servant.

He says the government and the people of Fiji remain unified in their support for the grieving family, offering their thoughts, prayers, and condolences during this difficult time.



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Rabuka emphasized that while Toganivalu is no longer with us, his legacy of principles, values, and kindness will forever be etched in the hearts of the Fijian people.

The head of government was accompanied by the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga, Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu, Minister for Fisheries and Forestry

Kalaveti Ravu, Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo, Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa, Assistant

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna Assistant Minister for iTaukei Isikeli Tuiwailevu, and senior government officials.

David Toganivalu leaves behind his wife Losalini Leweniqila Toganivalu and their five children, as well as his mother Adi Asilina Davila Toganivalu and three sisters.