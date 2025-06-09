Fiji leads push for Pacific stability

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

A key focus of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s visit to the Solomon Islands is the presentation of the Ocean of Peace declaration.

The declaration reflects his vision for regional stability, cooperation and security, and he hopes it will gain support from fellow Pacific leaders.

He arrived in the Solomon Islands earlier today to participate in the 54th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting scheduled to commence tomorrow.

Rabuka states the Forum provides an opportunity to reaffirm Fiji’s commitment to collective action on climate justice, sustainable ocean management, regional security and economic resilience.

He said the meeting was vital for advancing regional unity and delivering a resilient Pacific where people can lead free, healthy, and productive lives.

He adds that Fiji’s foreign policy of family-first Pacific regionalism guides the country’s approach to regional matters and stands ready to work with member countries to ensure the ocean remains both a vital resource and a source of peace for generations to come.

Team Fiji government officials attending the Forum includes Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya and Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raijeli Taga.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka will act as Prime Minister during the PM’s absence.

The Forum, running from September 8th to 12th brings together leaders from the 18 member countries to discuss regional challenges, develop collective responses and advance shared goals, promoting cooperation and regionalism across the Pacific.

