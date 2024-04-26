Fiji Insurance Association appoints Raju as Chair

The Insurance Association of Fiji has appointment Avi Raju as Chair of its Executive Board.

Raju is the Executive Director of FijiCare Insurance Limited and is the Founder and Managing Director of the Mount Sophia Group, a Hong Kong based private investment group with investments globally.

Over the last five years, he has focused his investments in Fiji.

Raju now has investments in insurance, health care, real estate and technology sectors in Fiji.

He has over two decades of experience working in the technology, real estate and investment industries in the Asia Pacific region.

Until May 2014, Raju was the Chief Information Officer for Asia Pacific at Savills Limited, an international property services group listed on the London Stock Exchange.

He was responsible for the strategic development and management of business systems across all of Savills’ 15 Asian offices with over 17,000 employees.