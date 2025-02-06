Fiji, EU discuss trade partnership

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications]

The government is working with relevant agencies to ensure a smooth rollout of tariff adjustments following Cabinet’s approval of Market Access Commitments under the Interim Economic Partnership Agreement.

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali, urged the EU to assist in raising awareness among Fijian businesses and exporters during the IEPA Trade Committee meeting with EU Head of ACP, Christina Gozalvez.

Ali highlighted progress on activating global sourcing provisions, offering additional flexibility for processed fish exports under the IEPA.

Fiji plans to submit the necessary notification to the European Commission by mid-March 2025.

He reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to the IEPA and stressed on the need to resolve outstanding issues and complete necessary domestic steps before parliamentary ratification.

Ali also provided an update on the sugar industry and urged the EU to partner with Fiji in its transformation.

He says that renewed EU assistance will be instrumental in ensuring the industry’s diversification, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

He suggested sugar, along with commodities like fish, could become success stories under the IEPA.

The EU delegation outlined its plans for a new regional development program focused on promotion and marketing.

This program will contribute to Fiji’s trade policy development and build the capacity of MSMEs to access the EU market, addressing practical issues such as supply chain management, freight and shipping costs, and border management.