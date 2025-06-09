Fiji declared free of trachoma as a public health problem

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu

Fiji has joined the ranks of just 26 countries that have eliminated trachoma as a public health problem.

Trachoma is a bacterial infection of the eye that causes inflammation and discharge and can lead to blindness if left untreated.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says trachoma once posed a serious threat to the vision and well-being of many Fijians, especially those in remote and underserved communities.

Article continues after advertisement

The Health Minister says the elimination means future generations will no longer face the burden of this preventable cause of blindness.

“We underscore the importance of the SAFE strategy and the integration of eye health into our national public health architecture. The achievement of elimination reflects strong government leadership, sustained investment, and committed partnerships across local and international stakeholders.”

Dr. Lalabalavu also says they will institutionalize trachoma monitoring within the routine health system, strengthen hygiene and environmental measures, and remain vigilant to ensure Fiji retains its elimination status.

The WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, Dr. Saia Ma’u Piukala, praised Fiji for its strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of its people.

“New Zealand has been looking after the Pacific thank you for your steadfast support and leadership in advancing eye health. Your presence today speaks volumes about your dedication to ending avoidable blindness and strengthening eye care services in Fiji and across the region.”

He says Fiji’s success in eliminating trachoma shows the country’s dedication to protecting its communities from preventable diseases.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.