Fiji backs regional unity at China talks

Fiji has reaffirmed its commitment to regional diplomacy during the third China–Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Xiamen, China.

Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Lenora Qereqeretabua welcomed China’s renewed support for development, trade, health, and climate resilience as part of the 50-year China-Pacific partnership.

China announced 200 small-scale projects across the region, including clean water and electrification benefiting Fijian communities.

It will also send seven medical teams to Pacific countries, including Fiji.

Beijing pledged respect for Pacific sovereignty, and promised to deepen cooperation in tourism, agriculture, and fisheries.

The meeting focused on building a shared future, with Fiji playing an active role in shaping regional partnerships.

