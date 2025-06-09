Fiji-Australia business mission wraps up in Cairns

[ Source: Investment Fiji / Facebook ]

Fiji’s investment mission in Australia concluded its final forum in Cairns, following engagements in Melbourne and Adelaide.

Investment Fiji stated the Cairns forum emphasized strategic sectors, including marine services, logistics, and tourism.

Discussions focused on enhancing synergies between Fiji and North Queensland by fostering collaborations to drive mutual economic growth.

Participants included logistics operators, port authorities, and real estate investors.

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In Melbourne, the mission raised awareness of Investment Fiji’s role in facilitating business and educated participants on the advantages of investing in Fiji as a regional hub.

Investment Fiji also explored positioning Fiji as a commercial agriculture export base while addressing needs for hotel capacity and affordable housing.

Experts from Cairns could support Fiji’s development in import substitution and infrastructure expansion.

The forum further noted the importance of engaging the Fijian diaspora and local investors to foster long-term partnerships beyond traditional trade.