Fiji Airports committed to enhancing passenger experience

Fiji Airports CEO Mesake Nawari emphasizes the vital role of the aviation sector in the country’s thriving tourism industry.

With his two-month tenure marked by a dedication to safety and security, Nawari reaffirms their commitment to enhancing the passenger experience while maintaining stringent safety measures.

He says their priority remains the safety and security of our passengers, alongside delivering unparalleled service quality highlighting their relentless pursuit of excellence.

“For us, it’s safety and security and also the importance of providing quality passenger experience. That’s all about what we do every day.”

Nawari’s remarks echo the sentiments expressed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who acknowledges the crucial contribution of the airport staff during the current resurgence of the tourism sector.

Rabuka says they are operating as a unified team, with a shared vision to continuously advance and prosper emphasizing the importance of collective development and success.