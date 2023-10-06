Fiji Airports appoints first ever female GM

Salote Delailomaloma [Photo: Supplied]

In a historic move, Fiji Airports has appointed Salote Delailomaloma as its first female General Manager.

The announcement was made today by Chief Executive Officer Mesake Nawari, marking a significant milestone in the aviation industry of Fiji.

Nawari says this appointment comes after an exhaustive and rigorous recruitment process that commenced earlier this year.

He expresses confidence in Delailomaloma, emphasizing the wealth of experience she brings to the role, having dedicated over three decades to the aviation sector, including managerial positions at Air Terminal Services (ATS), Fiji Airways, and Fiji Link.

Delailomaloma’s portfolio will encompass vital areas of airport operations, including Terminal Operations in Nadi and Nausori Airports, as well as Outer Stations.

Furthermore, she will oversee Aviation Safety, Aviation Rescue & Fire Fighting Services, and Aviation Security.

Nawari says Delailomaloma track record will enhance the service delivery at Fiji’s airports.