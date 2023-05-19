FDB supports Suva’s first i-Recycle Hub

The Fiji Development Bank has come on board as an implementing partner for a major recycling project in Suva City, funded by the United States Agency for International Development.

This follows the agreement signed this morning through the Clean Cities, Blue Ocean program in partnership with Waste Recyclers Fiji Ltd and Pacific Recycling Foundation

WRFL Chief Executive Amitesh Deo says the partnership is a positive reflection of the FDB’s commitment to aligning with best practices in waste management in Suva City.

Article continues after advertisement

“Through this pilot project and through this partnership with USAID, CCBO programme we will be implementing our i-Recycle hub programme which consists of a hub, a model you can see there. On-site sorting bins as well as a very comprehensive training programme that will be implemented here as well as all sites where we will be training advocates and how can they influence behaviour change of others in this space.”

With USAID’s support, five bins will be set up in well-known high-occupancy establishments around Suva City.

WRFL will collect recyclables from the five I-Recycle Hub bins and transport them to the recycling yard in Lami for further sorting and processing.

These recyclables will then be shipped to overseas partners for recycling purposes.

The project will be launched soon.