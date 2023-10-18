FDB supports Essence Group's expansion

[Source: FDB]

In a significant stride towards fostering economic growth and sustainability, the Fiji Development Bank has extended a crucial financial boost to Essence Group (Fiji) Pte Limited.

This step entails the relocation of the company’s Nama Fiji production line to Motorex Building on Nadi Back Road.

FDB Chief Executive, Saud Minam says the company’s dedication to empowering local communities and promoting sustainability resonates with FDB’s core values.

[Source: FDB]

Nama Fiji was established in 2014, an organic skincare brand made in Fiji, aligning with the environmental commitment of the Blue Pacific framework through a partnership with Art Loves Earth.

Essence Group Director, Debra Sadranu says when she sees women from Somosomo Village harvesting Nama, it is not just business but its live changing, and dreams coming true.



[Source: FDB]

Over the years as the company expanded, it ventured into international markets, forming partnerships with companies like Integra Solutions in the United States for US, UK and EU markets and collaborating with distributors in Hong Kong, Singapore, and New Zealand.