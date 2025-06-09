FCCC and EFL roll out electricity tariff awareness drive

[ Source: FCCC Page / Facebook ]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission and Energy Fiji Limited are conducting a nationwide awareness campaign to inform the public about the new electricity tariff structure effective from January 1st, 2026.

Teams are engaging with consumers across the Central, Western and Northern divisions today and tomorrow, explaining the new tiered rates for domestic and commercial users and how these may affect monthly bills.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the awareness booths and bring their latest electricity bill for an accurate estimate.

From January 1st, Fiji will move to a tiered electricity tariff system that links power costs directly to how much electricity a household or business uses.

Under the new structure, more than half of domestic customers those using 100 units or less per month will see no increase at all in their monthly bills.

