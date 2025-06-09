FarmBoy Fiji aims for global growth

FarmBoy Fiji is seeking to open export pathways to China to boost income for local farmers and expand its agricultural reach.

Managing Director Kamlesh Prasad shared that sourcing wild-grown turmeric from Navosa gives the crop a stronger color and flavor, giving Fijian turmeric an edge in global markets.

Prasad adds that value-adding is essential to ensure farmers earn more than just selling raw crops.

Article continues after advertisement

FarmBoy currently processes turmeric into powder and plans to launch turmeric tea, soap, and health tablets next year.

He will showcase turmeric, cassava flour, honey and kava at the World Farm Show in China, attended by representatives from 177 countries.

While Fiji cannot yet export turmeric directly to China, Prasad aims to establish that trade route during the visit.

“We want to increase the production. And while Farmboy wants to be a global leader in what it’s doing, we also want our farmers to get the full benefit out of it. And if the farmers get full benefit, the country also improves. So it is a win-win situation what we’re going for. And that is why Farmboy does not want to just sell raw material. There is no money in raw material.”

Prasad states Fiji can become a recognized agricultural exporter if businesses focus on sustainable, chemical-free farming, value-added processing and fair returns for local growers, supporting farmers who have supplied the company for over 20 years.

FarmBoy Fiji is a locally owned agribusiness based in Nadi that supplies fresh and processed fruits, vegetables, and root crops across the country.

The company works directly with local farmers, sourcing crops such as turmeric, cassava, honey and kava, and processes some of these products into value-added items like turmeric powder.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.