Fans to get a glimpse into Skipper Cup preparations

Fans will, for the first time, gain an inside look at the hard work and discipline Nadroga Rugby players put in ahead of major tournaments.

This follows the Nadroga Rugby Union’s approval of an agreement allowing a film crew to document the team’s preparation and journey.

Union representative Salamisa Batimala said the initiative will help fans better appreciate the sacrifices and dedication of the players.

“This will give our fans and supporters a chance to see the hard work, the sweat and the sacrifices our players make week in and week out just to wear the Nadroga jersey and represent their province, villages and families.”

The Union believes the production will also highlight the intense competition within the squad, showcasing the commitment required to earn and retain a place on the team.

The team will be filmed by New Fossil Productions, a local production company.

