Experts warn AI may drive loneliness

Society could face rising mental health issues and growing loneliness if dependence on digital platforms and artificial intelligence continues unchecked.

AI expert Dr Rohitash Chandra warns that future generations may become increasingly disconnected from real human connections.

“It’s not just AI, it’s the entire digital technology, the tool sets; we need to use it responsibly. We are being over-reliant on it, and it is going to create a very lonely society with mental health issues. That’s where we are kind of moving towards. People are being over-reliant, and then people are going to replace other people – their friends – with just chatbots, for example.”

Dr Chandra, an academic at the University of New South Wales said AI was designed to replicate the human mind and solve problems.

He points to the growing use of digital platforms for social media, online communication, and managing personal and professional challenges.

He warns that heavy reliance on technology may reduce confidence and weaken real-life communication skills.

“Digital technology, and please be aware that I’m a computer scientist and I’m an AI expert, but I warn people not to be too reliant on AI and on computers because we need strong analytical skills, we need independent thinking.”

Dr Chandra stresses that analytical thinking and independent decision-making are still essential life skills.

He adds that caution is needed when using digital platforms and AI. Misuse could worsen the existing identity crisis.

Dr Chandra emphasizes the need for measures to prevent over-reliance on technology from becoming a serious social concern with wide consequences.

