Energy sector is Fiji's largest emission contributor

File photo: The Fiji Bureau of Statistics report highlights progress in renewable energy as part of efforts to curb emissions.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics latest report on Climate Change statistics shows that Fiji’s energy sector is the largest contributor to climate change in Fiji.

The reports which were launched yesterday in Suva focused on climate statistics and the gender impacts of climate change.

Senior Statistician Abdul Sahib stated that all sectors contribute to climate change but energy is essential and heavily relied upon.

Article continues after advertisement

In his presentation, Sahib explains that electricity generated from fossil fuels remains the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions, despite progress in renewable energy.

“One of the critical area was energy sector, we would say that all sectors contribute to climate change but energy sector we know which we cannot live without so we tend to get all the required data from all the line Ministry’s and then we are able to formulate this document that highlights electricity generation and renewable energy.”

He noted that in 2023, 32 percent of Fiji’s electricity came from renewable sources.

“Taking for example forn 2023, a total of 32% is generated by renewable energy and if we continue to monitor this trend very soon Fiji will be able to produce electricity using renewable energy.”

Additionally, Department of Climate Change Director Senivasa Waqairamasi said the reports strengthen Fiji’s climate resilience efforts.

“This publications also highlights the importance of centralizing climate data to ensure consistency, accessability and evidence based decision making across all sectors in Fiji.”

Following yesterday launch, officials say expanding renewable energy productionn remains a top priority to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower emissions, helping Fiji meet its climate goals.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.