Empowering iTaukei is not a racial context

Empowering iTaukei economically should not be seen from a racial perspective but from an economic context.

These are the words of the Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica while opening the resource owners symposium held on Monday.

Kamikamica says that the coalition government is a government of action, and they are slowly changing what has to be changed.

“I think as a country, if we are to proceed and create more stability in Fiji, I personally believe that the empowerment or mainstreaming of iTaukei into the business economy is very important, not as a racial argument but as an economic argument.”

The Minister believes that the First Nation Fiji Resources Foundation is the key to bringing about the changes and improvements needed in monetizing natural resources.

Kamikamica is urging all Fijians to start having discussions on how we can all band together to fix this glaring issue in Fiji in an economic context and not in a racial context.