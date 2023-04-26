Employees face challenges despite legislation in place

The Fiji Trades Union Congress President believes Fiji is behind when it comes to data recording.

President Rouhit Singh says that though accidents and deaths occur in workplaces, Fiji is still behind with the updated statistics, in particular those in the informal sector.

Singh adds that other challenges, like the timely provision of protective equipment and the delay in administrative measures, are still concerns.

“Though we have governing legislation, it needs more awareness by the ministry of employment to go to the respective workplace to see that these challenges are being reduced.”

However, the union has also acknowledged the government’s recognition of the tripartite structures that allow a healthy discussion among the tripartite partners, including employees, employers, and the government, to reach a consensus.