Electric mobility gains momentum in the Pacific

FMF Group is stepping up efforts to drive Fiji’s transition toward cleaner transport through its Electric Vehicle initiative.

The company has completed a week-long EV training program, building local skills and strengthening its push for sustainable mobility in the Pacific.

The training, run in partnership with CIEV and led by international automotive consultant Leon, covered EV technology, marketing, after-sales service and model specifications.

With more than 20 years in China’s auto industry, Leon states China’s experience shows what is possible when technology and policy work hand in hand.

He adds that FMF’s commitment reflects the Pacific’s readiness to adopt electric transport.

FMF Managing Director and CEO Sanjay Punja said the training equipped staff with the technical knowledge and global perspective needed to expand the FMF EV initiative.

The program aligns with Fiji’s national goals to cut emissions and grow a low-carbon economy.

FMF Group’s investment in clean transport and local expertise is setting new standards for sustainable innovation in the Pacific.

The company aims to build a more efficient and environmentally responsible future through its EV initiative.

