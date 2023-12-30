Ministry recalls teachers amid shortage crisis

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education is strategically bringing back teachers who left for various reasons such as medical grounds, termination due to the no-jab policy, and retirement at 55.

The Ministry says this move is being taken to tackle the teacher shortage issue.

It says they are trying to fill the void left by over 600 teachers who have resigned from the Ministry.

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca states that they had successfully re-engaged 130 primary and 61 secondary school teachers.

“We’ve also considered those who got terminated for various reasons. Once they provide all their police and medical clearance, some are left on medical grounds and want to come back.”

In addition to re-engaging experienced educators, Kuruleca says there is a focus on placing recent graduates in suitable roles based on their expertise and preferred locations.

“So it’s tricky because you’re not only looking at teaching subjects; you also need to look at if they have a family if you post them to remote islands or remote areas. What is the staff quarter situation?”

The stakeholders highlights that holistic strategy not only addresses the immediate staffing challenges but also underscores a commitment to the overall improvement of the education sector.