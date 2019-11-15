Ministry concerned over unqualified ECE teachers

Unqualified Early Childhood Education Teachers have been urged to upgrade their qualifications.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says there are many under-qualified early childhood teachers in the country.

She says early childhood is an important time in children’s lives because it is when they first learn how to interact with others, including peers, teachers and parents.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says early childhood is also where children begin to develop interests that will stay with them throughout their lives.

“If you have an ECE center, whether it’s attached to your school or whether it’s a standalone stand center please encourage your ECE teachers to make sure they are fully qualified.”

The Minister says the Ministry is working with UNICEF to launch a program called “Bula Kids” where basic foundation such as language, manners, values, and nutrition will be taught in animated series to children in every early childhood center.

Akbar says this should not stop teachers from coming-up with creative and innovative ideas.