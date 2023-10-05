FTRA honors educators on world teacher’s day

The Fiji Teachers Registration Authority is committed to working with the Ministry of Education and relevant stakeholders to improve the quality of education in Fiji.

FTRA Chief Executive Sangeeta Singh says, being the regulatory body in Fiji, she has been working very closely with teachers and the various stakeholders in education.

Singh says they have noted that it is the teachers who make a lot of difference in an individual’s life through educating and transforming their lives.

She adds that today being “World Teachers’ Day” is a day to commemorate the efforts of the knowledge providers in improving the lives of our students.

Singh says the FTRA commends and appreciates the hard work of the teachers during the academic year 2023, “World Teachers Day,” for enlightening the lives of many students through the gift of knowledge.

“The theme for 2023 World Teachers Day is “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage”.