FNU plans to expand its Naduna Campus

The Fiji National University plans to build additional classrooms to accommodate the growing number of students at its Naduna Campus in Labasa.

Head of Campus Pardeep Lal says they have noted a significant increase in the number of students enrolled at the campus after the introduction of new programmes in their respective colleges.

Lal says students would not have to travel far to undertake a variety of courses offered by the institution that were only available in Viti Levu.

Article continues after advertisement

“Tourism and hospitality programmes have grown from 20 when we started and now the number is around 80 plus. So, that is an area we have seen growing. So, the numbers have grown there with the College of Humanities and Education. So, those are some of the programmes that we have seen an increase.”



Head of Campus Pardeep Lal.

Lal says it would provide convenience for local students to study in Vanua Levu.

FNU Naduna Campus in Labasa currently caters to over 1200 students, and the numbers are expected to increase with additional programmes anticipated to be introduced in the future.

The two-day open day underway at the campus concludes today.