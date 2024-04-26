FNU calls for infrastructure expansion in Vanua Levu

The Fiji National University believes that Vanua Levu has so much potential and space for education institutions to expand and develop, but it will also require proper and bigger infrastructure to support them.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba highlighted this while addressing the new graduate students of the FNU Labasa Campus, considering suitable courses like business, tourism, and hospitality.

She says a new and a much bigger airport is needed for the north as this way it will generate a lot of opportunities.

She adds FNU will consider the development of tourism courses and programs for the people of Vanua Levu.

“We expect you to serve in Labasa; there is no point serving everywhere else if Labasa still needs an airport. I’m telling the Minister now: Please tell the Prime Minister we need a bigger airport for Vanua Levu. We are going to help you, Vanua Levu, bring hospitality to another level, but we need a bigger airport.”



Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba

Professor Nabobo says that unfortunately, the majority of those who go through the education system in Labasa have impacted society with their achievements and contributions elsewhere and not in the North.

She also believes that every child in Vanua Levu just needs a very dedicated parent or guardian who can afford to believe in the child, support them, and be their champion.

This also supports the recent idea and suggestion by the Turaga na Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate for the government to consider a much bigger port of entry in Labasa to cater for the growing education institutions, business developments, and potential investments in the North.

Meanwhile, Fiji National University has confirmed its plans to restart the development of the new Naiyaca Campus in Labasa soon, which would provide quality education opportunities to the people of the north.