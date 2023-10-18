EbayShop scam leaves hundreds in financial ruin

The Consumer Council of Fiji believes the EbayShop Scheme is arguably one of the biggest scams in our history, where the hard earned income of several hundred people vanished in thin air.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says this was a very well planned scam which left Fijians in financial turmoil when the scheme collapsed.

Thousands of Fijians signed up for the EbayShop Scheme which began last year, as they were enticed by promises of earning money by working from home.

Shandil says to date the Council has received 934 complaints worth around $1.6m.

However, she highlights this does not depict the true figures as many victims have reported their matter to other agencies while some have not come forward.

“A lot of cases that poured in after the collapse of Ebay revealed that people had invested thousands of dollars with a case showing an elderly investing $32, 000. I think it is a big lesson learnt for all of us. I understand that we really could not understand how they were fooling us but this is a lesson that has been learnt.”

In the wake of the EbayShop Scheme’s collapse, the plight of countless Fijians left in financial turmoil serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance in the face of enticing promises, and the crucial role organizations like the Consumer Council play in safeguarding consumers’ interests.