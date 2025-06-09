Drug accused men fails to appear in court

A bench warrant has been issued against a man who failed to appear in the Suva Magistrates Court today for a drug matter.

In this case, Mikaele Kolikeinakorotubu and Laisiasa Bavai are charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs and resisting arrest.

The pair were arrested from a Public Rental Board property along Mead Road in Suva last year after the Southern Division Police conducted a raid on the housing unit in Nabua.

It is alleged that the two men threw a bag into nearby bushes during the operation.

Police recovered a black sling bag containing three zip-lock packets with white crystal-like substances believed to be methamphetamine, along with assorted cash totaling $5,560. Police suspect the money may be proceeds of illicit drug sales.

The bench warrant has been issued against Kolikeinakorotubu while Bavai who remains in custody was also not produced in the court.

The matter has been adjourned to March 4.

