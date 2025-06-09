DPP’s office records over 400 rape cases, children heavily affected

[File Photo]

More than 400 rape cases were reported to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions last year, with more than half of the victims being children, highlighting a deeply troubling trend in Fiji.

This was revealed by Divisional Manager for the Sexual Crimes Unit at the Office of the DPP, Unaisi Ratukalou, while speaking on FBC TV’s Your Voice program.

Ratukalou says statistics recorded by her office show a definite rise in reported sexual offences over the years, particularly involving children.

Ratukalou, who has been with the DPP’s Office for the past decade, says one of the most concerning developments is the changing relationship between offenders and victims.

She says while sexual offences were once more commonly associated with strangers, cases seen in recent years show that offenders are increasingly people known to the victim, including stepfathers, biological fathers, stepbrothers and biological brothers.

Ratukalou says this shift makes cases even more complex and traumatic, particularly for child survivors.

She stresses that investigations are conducted by the Fiji Police Force, which has dedicated Sexual Offences Units at police stations to handle reports involving sexual abuse victims, especially children.

Police officers assigned to these units are specially trained and follow strict procedures when dealing with child victims, including recording statements in child-friendly rooms and using methods tailored specifically for children, which differ from adult interviews.

Ratukalou says the Office of the DPP works closely with police while maintaining its independence, particularly once cases move to court.

She says protecting child victims during court proceedings is a key responsibility of prosecutors, and this is done through what are known as special measures.

Ratukalou explains that court environments can be intimidating for children, with formal settings, legal language and court attire adding to their stress.

She says prosecutors apply to the court for special measures aimed at reducing trauma and stress for child victims, allowing them to give evidence in a more comfortable and supportive environment.

“The purpose of these measures is to make it easier for the child to tell their story about what happened to them,”

She says the ultimate goal is to ensure that child survivors are protected, supported and able to participate in the justice process without being re-traumatised.

