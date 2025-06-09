DPM reaffirms stability and unity of Coalition Government

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, has reassured the public that the coalition government remains strong, united, and firmly focused on delivering for the people of Fiji.

Speaking during a recent interview, Gavoka said it was timely to reaffirm the government’s stability and the continued cooperation among the coalition partners.

“It’s timely that I do my part as Deputy Prime Minister and as part of the coalition to reassure the people that the coalition is on solid ground. The unity of the political parties in the coalition is strong as ever, and work is progressing well.”

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka acknowledged the absence of two Cabinet colleagues but emphasized that their input continues to be valued within the caucus.

“Of course, we miss our two colleagues in Cabinet, but they remain actively engaged in caucus. Their wisdom and counsel will continue to guide us as we move toward the next election.”

Highlighting Fiji’s current progress, the Deputy Prime Minister said the government’s stability is reflected in the country’s economic performance and the quality of life enjoyed by Fijians.

“Fiji’s government is solid, and the economy has been performing very well. Life in Fiji is among the best in this part of the world, and it will continue that way because the government is strong and united.”

Minister Gavoka added that the coalition’s partnership—often referred to as a “three-legged stool”—remains firm and balanced, ensuring continued progress and good governance for the nation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.