Diwali, celebrating light, love, and unity

As Fijians across the country come together to celebrate the Festival of Lights, Interfaith Search Fiji has shared a heartfelt Diwali message calling for unity, reflection, and renewed love for God and humanity.

In extending warm Diwali greetings to all Fijians, Interfaith Search Fiji emphasized that Deepavali is more than just a festival of lights, it is a time for hope, prayer, and spiritual renewal.

“Deepavali is a time to rejoice, a time for celebration and reflection. It’s a moment to read our scriptures, share them with our loved ones, and rekindle our love for God and all His creation,”

The organization highlighted that the true meaning of the festival lies in overcoming the inner darkness of greed, anger, pride, and envy, and replacing it with light, compassion, and understanding.

Calling Diwali a time for interfaith harmony, the organization urged everyone to respect other religions and promote love for all and hatred for none.

“A very important message of Deepavali is to respect other faiths, respect other religions, and show love for all. This is what brings true peace and joy.”

In a prayer for the nation, Interfaith Search Fiji asked for divine blessings upon all Fijians, in their homes, communities, and beyond, that the light of Diwali continues to shine brightly across Fiji and the world.

