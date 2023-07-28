Ditoka honours South Korean volunteers

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A farewell ceremony was held yesterday for the first 21 volunteers in the Saemaul Undong Exchange program from South Korea.

The 19 students of Saemaul Undong University in South Korea engaged in community service in the villages of Silana, Mau, and Naimasimasi in Tailevu earlier this month.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka acknowledged the volunteers for carrying out a vital service within the three villages.

“Mutual opportunities such as these will benefit both countries immensely, from the grassroots community level to the national level. I must also acknowledge the support of the three villages of Silana, Naimasimasi, and Mau for their hospitality and kindness and for being great ambassadors for Fiji.”

First-year nursing student Kim Eunseo says she’s falling in love with Fiji, and now she plans to apply for a job here once she graduates in 2025.

“We have all been positively influenced by Fiji. I want to say thank you to Fiji for giving us good energy.”

The volunteers will return to South Korea tomorrow to resume their studies.