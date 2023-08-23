Data is insufficient: Rev Bhagwan

[ Source: https://www.pasifikarising.org]

Reverend James Bhagwan, an anti-nuclear activist and the general secretary of the Pacific Conference of Churches, holds the view that insufficient data is available to ascertain the safety of disposing of Fukushima’s nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.

Bhagwan says we haven’t seen what the impact is as there hasn’t been a test done on what this does to fish, marine life, recognizing that the ocean is already under stress.

Pacific Conference of Churches and Alliances for Future Generation will be conducting a rally on Friday to condemn Japan’s planned dumping of Fukushima nuclear wastewater.

While Japan and scientific organizations say the released water is safe, Reverend Bhagwan and other activists argue that all the possible impacts have not been studied.

“I think it’s important to recognize that this is not only a one-off act taking place in Fiji, but that there is concern across the Pacific from communities and even in Japan itself and its neighboring countries. And so we really need to look at how this process was undertaken.”

Japan has maintained its assertion that the treated wastewater, processed through the Advanced Liquid Processing System, is safe for discharge.

It is claimed that the annual tritium content in the released water will be lower than that from a typical nuclear facility. Reverend Bhagwan notes that despite the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) indicating approval of Japan’s process, formal authorization has not been granted.

Joey Tau, the representative of the Pacific Collective on Nuclear Issues, highlights that a group of impartial international experts, appointed by the Pacific Islands Forum, has raised concerns about the credibility of the IAEA report.

“ I think for the region we need to take our cue from this expert panel, who are really highlighting some important issues that should not be ignored, which include inconsistency and a lack of proper scientific data.”

Commencing tomorrow, Japan will commence the discharge of accumulated wastewater, a move that has encountered resistance from both international entities and civil society.

This water, comparable to the volume of 500 Olympic-size pools, has accumulated since the occurrence of the 2011 tsunami.

Prior to its gradual release over a span of 30 years, the water will undergo filtration and dilution processes.