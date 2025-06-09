Cyclists ride 500km for Cure Kids

[Photo: Supplied]

The 2025 Cure Kids Fiji500 has raised more than $170,000 for the Fiji Oxygen Project.

The money will go directly towards providing hospital-grade oxygen in health centres and hospitals across Fiji, helping save the lives of children and adults with critical conditions.

Over four days, from August 8th to 11th, 23 riders from Australia and New Zealand cycled 500 kilometres around Viti Levu, braving tough terrain and weather.

Cure Kids Fiji Country Manager Dr. Jimaima Kailawadoko-Matanaicake praised the riders for exceeding their $150,000 target, saying their sacrifice will transform lives.

Riders were also inspired by the support they received along the way, especially from schools and local communities cheering them on.

The Fiji Oxygen Programme, run in partnership with the Health Ministry, is vital in treating newborns in distress, children with respiratory illnesses, and patients in critical care.

