Customers embrace convenience this Diwali

In the hustle and bustle of the preparation for the Festival of Lights, Govinda Vegetarian Restaurant stood as a point of convenience to provide delicacies for Diwali.

Director Raju Raniga says they have saved on labour and money for customers who have opted for their products and services to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness.

Raniga says they received a lot of demand for their wide variety of sweets and foods.

“We had a lot of orders that have been pre-booked. And today is the last day, so everybody’s rushing to do pickup orders. And I think previously, there was a bit of slack due to COVID. But now I think everybody’s out.”



Director Raju Raniga

Raniga says they have established an admirable customer base over the years.

“I think they prefer to come and buy. Because it’s easy. They don’t have to make it. And easy to get pre-packed. We take pre-orders, So today is the last day for them to pick up orders.”

Govinda Vegetarian Restaurant has put a smile on the faces of hundreds of people who have been juggling their personal and professional lives over two weeks as they prepare for the festival of lights, Diwali.