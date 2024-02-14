Two charged for online fraud

[File Photo]

A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been charged for allegedly dishonestly obtaining money from a member of the public through false online advertising.

The Fiji Police MPaisa Task Force has charged the two with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and will be produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today.

The two had allegedly posted an online advertisement for the sale of a modem, and between the 1st to the 2nd day of November 2023, obtained money for the item, which they failed to produce.